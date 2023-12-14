TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Christmastime is here and all across the country and the state people are getting ready for their Christmas dinner. Greenberg turkeys are a Christmas dinner tradition for many families and in 2001, KETK got an inside look at how they prepare for Christmas.

In this ‘From The Archives’ report, KETK’s former reporter, Leslie Weiss, was let into Greenburg to see how this important part of America’s Christmas dinner comes together.

“During different seasons of the year, people came and ask him to smoke turkey or chicken, and he’d do that. Over time, it just perpetuated into a business my father started,” said Sam Greenberg.