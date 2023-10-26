TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Halloween is right around the corner and parents have always wanted to keep their kids safe as they trick or treat.

In this From The Archives report from 2006, former KETK reporter Crystal Kobza talked with Tyler parents and the Tyler Police Department about how to keep kids safe on Halloween.

“I personally look at every piece of candy that they get, for me, it’s an issue of safety,” said one mom.

Tyler police said to inspect all the candy from houses that children get candy from and that if you find any pieces opened or partially opened, throw it out.

Additionally, Tyler PD recommended that parents keep a close eye on children, keep them on the sidewalk and dress them in light-colored clothes.

Some moms reported that they like to travel in smaller groups so that they could keep an eye on everyone easier. Tyler PD also recommended attending community Halloween events like trunk or treats.