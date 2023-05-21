*Editor’s note: Video is unable to be put into story due to restrictions.

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – It was a mission that seemed impossible, leaving people thinking could it be foul play.

In this week’s From the Archives report, the Henderson Police Department had to chase an ostrich on the loose back in 1995.

The bird was headed south, right through the busiest intersection in town and ended up leaving dents in two patrol cars.

KETK Archives

“We’ve certainly received our share of ribbing over the last week about the ostrich, but we take it in stride. I think we’re the big bird patrol right now,” said a Henderson PD officer.

The department said that they would be able to use the experience as a recruiting tool.

“You know, you have to really be prepared for everything, including ostriches,” they added.

This report was done back in 1995 by our former reporter Jennifer Lee.