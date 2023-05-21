TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK and FOX51 News are dedicated to keeping you safe when severe weather strikes, and we’re able to do so with the latest technology.

In this week’s From the Archives report, we show you when our station got a brand new doppler radar put on top of the tower outside our building.

The skies were clear after about four days of rain when a giant crane lifted the radar dish into place after sign decals were placed on it.

Computer technicians spent hours hooking up the work stations for the weather team to access the data.

That report was done by our former reporter Chris Grant back in 1997.