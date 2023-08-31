TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Residents of Troup are mourning this week after friends and family announced the passing of Monroe Lovelady, who was known as the Troup Tractor Man.

Lovelady, a native of Jacksonville, could often be seen riding around Troup on a tractor. In this From The Archives report from 2017, former KETK reporter Cara Pritchard spoke with Lovelady about his agricultural method of transportation.

“This is my transportation for work and back,” Lovelady said. Lovelady was a mechanic so he would often have to use his 1948 model tractor to haul equipment as well.

“He was just mindboggling but he’s a really nice guy. He uses it for his work, so he hauls stuff around town,” remarked Kathie, a Brookshire’s employee.

Lovelady was originally from Jacksonville but loved the town of Troup.