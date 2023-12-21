TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We’ve all heard the common holiday song, “12 Days of Christmas”, but back in 1995, Jeff Foxworthy released a new song titled “The Redneck 12 Days of Christmas”.

In our From the Archives report this week, Jarett Hale recreated the list along with help of the ‘Region 56’ newsroom staff.

Below is an entire list of the 12 days:

12 pack of Budweiser beer

11 wrestling tickets

a 10 (tin) of Copenhagen

9 years probation

8 table dances

7 packs of Redman

6 cans of Spam

5 flannel shirts

4 big mud tires

3 shotgun shells

2 hunting dogs

and some parts of a Mustang GT

Disc jokeys that we talked to back in 1995 say the song was a big hit.

“There’s really no way to log the amount of calls [we get]. It’s kind of the sterotypical redneck and for people in the south, it does hit home. It hits a button with them and they can see a cousin or friend or somebody they know in it,” said the KKUS 104 Country disc jockey interviewed in Hale’s story.