TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Many famous music artists are from East Texas such as Miranda Lambert, Neal McCoy, and Kacey Musgraves. In 1997, country music singer Leann Rimes came to Tyler to record an album.

At the rosewood studio, musicians and technicians worked hard to prepare the studio for the young star’s session. Fame came suddenly to the singer, and when asked about how she was handling it she said,

“It’s tough but it just depends on the person… but I’m handling it okay.”

When asked what her future contained, Leann said she was planning on being in TV and Movies.