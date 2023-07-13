TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Back in 2007, hospitals in East Texas were on the lookout for a man who claimed to be a priest going around to patient rooms allegedly praying and stealing.

In this week’s From the Archives report, former KETK reporter Noelquis Rodriguez heard accounts of how the man reportedly tricked patients and employees at Laird Memorial Hospital in Kilgore.

The man claimed to be on loan from an Iowa diocese covering for a priest in East Texas who was on vacation, according to an interview.

Employees said the man seemed to be a priest and tricked employees and patients alike.

The man allegedly offered to pray with a patient and then took her wallet and credit cards and was later seen on surveillance video buying $800 worth of gift cards.

Hospital management said that all chaplains were required to wear ID badges but that they would be more vigilant in the future.