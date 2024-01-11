TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In our From the Archives report this week, we go back to 2001 to see the reopening of the Tyler Skateplex.

Tyler Skateplex reopened as one of the largest skating rinks in the country, made of 22,000 square feet of Virginia maple. At the time, it was known as the largest wooden surface rink in the nation.

It cost roughly $1.5 million to change locations and build the brand-new facility, former KETK reporter Joel Brown said at the time.

Construction was continuing on a skate park with ramps on the remaining 6,000 square feet of the building.