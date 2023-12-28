TYLER, Texas (KETK) – New year, new you. Sound familiar?

In this week’s From the Archives report, we take a look at Neal Barton’s 2004 new year’s resolution health journey.

Barton said he was making progress getting back into shape, but was still struggling with the most important meal of the day.

“Breakfast has always been my enemy,” Barton said in 2004. “I never feel like eating in the morning, and if I did eat breakfast, it was the wrong food that makes you want to go back to bed.”

As Neal learned, eating a good breakfast makes you less likely to over-eat at lunch.

Through his New Year’s resolution journey, Neal found a breakfast that works for him: a toasted bagel with peanut butter and a glass of orange juice.