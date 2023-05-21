TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The saying might be ‘April showers bring May flowers’, but March marks the beginning of the Azalea Trail in Tyler every year.

In this week’s From the Archives report, we take you back before the turn of the century to the opening in 1999.

The City of Tyler cut the ribbon and even presented awards to growers. This attraction brings more than 100,000 visitors into Tyler during the two week and three weekend period.

In 1998, it generated more than $2 million into the local economy.

Guy and Joan Pyron won the award for the best display of spring flowers and azaleas.

“The award is an honor. We’re, we’re pleased to get it, but, but mainly what we enjoy is having the public come through and enjoy the, enjoy the yard,” the couple told our former reporter Anjanette Brown.

This year’s 64th annual trail ran from March 24 to April 9.