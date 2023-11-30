TYLER, Texas (KETK) – From The Archives looks back 22 years to the seventh year of Santa Land’s Christmas light park.

When Santa Land opened in 1995 it was Texas’ first Christmas light park, and after seven years it had become a Texas family tradition. The 23-acre Christmas light drive-thru park started with just 1 million lights and after seven years had over 2 million lights.

Starting at sundown, cars would begin to line up, sometimes waiting hours to travel through the Christmas light park.

“It’s still amazing to me, very amazing to me,” said one Santa Land goer.

Santa Land is open this year through Jan. 4.