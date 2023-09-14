TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has voted on building a new courthouse, but the need for one started a long time ago.

Back in 2006, a capital murder trial was scheduled to start at the Smith County Courthouse when the ceiling of the courtroom started leaking. In this From The Archives report from 2006, former KETK reporter Aaron Smith spoke with the judge in the case.

Clifton, his lawyers and hundreds of witnesses showed up to the courtroom for the beginning of the trial but within minutes water and ceiling tiles started to fall from the ceiling. Helpers came in with ladders and flashlights but the judge, Judge Cynthia Stevens Kent, quickly decided the case couldn’t be held there.

“We don’t believe that this courthouse is adequate to conduct the cases that we conduct,” said Kent.

Earlier that summer, commissioners had planned $3 million in renovations for the courthouse including to the roof and electrical work.

“I’m having to recess a capital murder trial that’s been scheduled for months,” said Kent.

Kent said that physical evidence in the trial had also been damaged by the water and that more competent decisions needed to be made.

“I can’t have jurors sitting in the courtroom with tiles falling on their head,” said Kent.

In 2022, Smith County voters approved a $179 million bond for a new Smith County courthouse.