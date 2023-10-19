TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Annual Texas Rose Festival Parade has been a hallmark event for the Rose City for decades.

Back in 2001, the Rose Festival Parade celebrated its 68th year of floats, dresses, music and fun. In this From The Archives report from 2001, former KETK reporter Joel Brown spent the day figuring out what keeps people coming back for this Tyler tradition.

One resident remarked that “It is a lot about tradition.” Another resident agreed and said, “It’s a Tyler, Texas tradition. It’s something we look forward to every year because we don’t have that much going on.”

KETK is the exclusive host of the 90th Annual Texas Rose Festival Parade which is being held this Saturday, Oct. 21.