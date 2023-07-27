TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Bob Clifton, also known as the “ice cream man,” started his peach orchard back in 2001. With the abundance of peaches from the orchard, he decided to start making ice cream to sell out of a tent.

“One day we got lucky on the first day we ever made it. It turned out prefect and we never changed it,” said Clifton.

Clifton served three classic flavors: peach, strawberry, and vanilla. With signs posted along Highway 19, travelers would stop on their route just to get a cup of the delicious treat.

“They’ll actually come this direction, if they’re coming from Oklahoma, just to come here,” said Clifton.

Even back in 2012, Clifton had plans to keep selling ice cream for as long as he could.

“I’m 68… I don’t know how much longer I can do it… but I’d like to keep doing it for a while,” Clifton said.