TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In this week’s From the Archives report from 2006, we take a look at a scene of an accident that happened along an East Texas highway– a wreck of a truck transporting a variety of birds.

An 18-wheeler transporting penguins, birds and exotic fish from Indiana to Galveston was forced off the road and overturned, freeing some of their flightless birds.

Animal handling experts from the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler assisted after the accident, after the semi full of priceless wildlife needed their help. The zoo helped the 21 penguins and other wild birds after the accident in Harrison County.

In terms of casualties, a tank of exotic fish and a penguin were killed instantly. Four other flightless birds were hit by passing cars, and the worst injury among the survivors was a broken wing.