TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In this week’s From the Archives, we take a look at an event in 2006 when the Texas Department of Transportation rolled out the first toll road in East Texas.

Loop 49 opened in August of 2006, and East Texans celebrated with a drum line and small parade for the opening of the road. The road connected US 69 and State Highway 155 south of Tyler with five miles of brand new highway.

There were two ways to pay for using the road: a toll pass or by driving through and being billed through your vehicle registration. There were no toll booths and no stopping– just a straight drive through.