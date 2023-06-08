TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Money was raised as cancer patients’ battles were highlighted at the 2008 Cattle Barons Gala.

The inaugural Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was first held in June 1988. To date, more than $17 million dollars has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer support services including cancer research.

This weekend, on June 10, the 2023 gala will be in full swing. Jack Ingram, country star and Woodlands native, will be the star of the 35th annual gala, ‘Hope on the Horizon‘ at the Texas Rose Horse Park.

In this week’s From the Archives report, we look back on the Cattle Barons Gala in 2008. Tyler’s annual gala was ranked the third largest in Texas with over 2,000 people expected to attend one of the largest fundraisers for the American cancer society.

This gala had the theme ‘21 Gun Salute: Shooting for the Cure,’ and focused on the battles being fought every day by cancer patients, celebrating the victories that 21 local survivors have accomplished. Since 1988 Tyler volunteers have raked in roughly $6.5 million dollars to help fund cancer research and patient support.

Tickets for the event were $170 per person which included dinner, dancing, game, silent auctions, a general store, and a concert headlined by Randy Travis. Gates opened at 7 and the event ended at 1 a.m.