TYLER, Texas (KETK) – What some consider art, others consider vandalism– back in 2007, the city of Tyler was facing that exact issue.

Parks, bridges, railroad underpasses and more locations throughout the city were tagged with graffiti. In this week’s From the Archives report, we look at the day-to-day work of TAG, or Tyler Against Graffiti.

In the summer of 2007, they were working several days per week to cover graffiti around the city. Our reporter joined Casey with TAG on a visit to Noble E. Young Park in South Tyler as he painted over graffiti on the skate park.

At the time, police said a lot of the graffiti was gang related, but some of it was just bored kids in the summertime. Still, TAG and Keep Tyler Beautiful worked throughout the summer to combat the issue.

Now, to report graffiti around the city you can call TPD at 903-581-1000 to file an incident report. If you want graffiti removed, you can contact the Parks Department at 903-535-TAG2 or use their contact form. Anyone reporting should leave a detailed message with the location, block number and street.

Weather permitting, the city now says graffiti can be cleaned within 72 hours.