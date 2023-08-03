TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With many East Texas schools heading back to the classroom, we revisit this week in 1994 for our From the Archives report this week.

Dress codes have been changing over the past two decades and back in 1994 many Tyler ISD students were upset about the new requirements for t-shirts on campus.

The new rule didn’t allow emblems and logos larger than one inch and students could only wear solid color shirts with collars. One female student shared her thoughts on this rule after her blouse was considered to not be in code.

“It’s not revealing, it’s not going to bother anybody. I mean, a collar may be more formal but it’s not hurting anything,” said a former Tyler ISD student.

Along with the shirt requirements, certain jewelry was deemed too excessive, socks were required and sandals were banned.

“Well, I don’t think it would be okay to wear them without socks but I think sandals with socks are okay,” said a former Tyler ISD student.

Most students thought the dress code should’ve stayed the same, but some students wanted a change.

“I’d like to have uniforms. I’m sick of the way people are talking about other people’s clothes. So, it wouldn’t bother me,” said a former Tyler ISD student.

Administration at the time said the reason for the dress code was to keep clothes from distracting from teaching and learning.