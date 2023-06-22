TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In 2001, Tyler Pounds Airport began constructing a new terminal to help them expand their flight operations.

Former KETK reporter David Quinlin highlighted the two-year project that was built to help travelers and employees better provide flights to the Tyler area with more space and parking than there was previously.

The project cost $16 million paid for in majority by the half-cent sales tax, and the rest was paid by the FAA.

“It’ll make such a positive impression to businesses visiting this community and to the businesses already here,” then member of the Tyler area Chamber of Commerce Tom Mullins said at the time.

The new terminal building was opened on August 17, 2002.