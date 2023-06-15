TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In 2003, Broadway South Development planned to build a regional retail complex in the area of South Broadway Avenue and the then-future Toll 49.

In this week’s From the Archives report, we look back at how the City of Tyler planned for the mall and what residents of the area said about the possible construction.

Former KETK reporter Anastasia Bolton spoke with homeowners in the area as well as the City of Tyler regarding the construction and residents’ concerns.

The city said the commercial development on the modern-day Village at Cumberland Park started years before 2003. The master plan was updated in 1991 and identified the area as the next “commercial pod or center,” according to William Morales, Director of Planning in 2003.

Residents like Scott Lieberman were not looking forward to the development being very close to their homes. Some neighbors even considered moving out of the area to a more quiet property.

The contractor was required to provide a buffer between the commercial area and the houses nearby. Morales said that the homeowners in the area should be satisfied with the 60-acre buffer that was planned.

The Village at Cumberland Park was completed in 2018. It sits on 72 acres and houses more than 12 buildings featuring stores, shops, restaurants and more.