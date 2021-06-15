Fun Forest Pool now has time slots for swimmers, new rules

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler has new time limits for swimmers at Fun Forest Pool, 900 N. Glenwood Blvd.

“Due to a high use of our Fun Forest Pool facility, we are implementing new rules and time slots. This will allow more of our community to enjoy Fun Forest Pool throughout the remainder of the season,” said information from the city.

The new time slots for use of the pool are:

Wednesday to Friday: noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

All guests will have to clear the pool after each time slot so employees can check the pool and allow new guests to enter.

No outside food is allowed in the pool area but drinks are allowed if they are not in glass containers.