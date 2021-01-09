Funeral service to be held Monday for Starrville Methodist Church pastor

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – A funeral service for Starrville Methodist Church pastor Mark McWilliams will be held on Monday Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. at the church, located on FM 757 at FM 16 in Winona, nearly a week after the shooting.

Previously, on Jan. 6, an online memorial was held for McWilliams. The group that held the event was the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, but they are also known as the God Squad. They are based in Brooklyn, New York and they started the service at 3:00 p.m.

On Jan. 3, 21-year-old Myrtez Woolen allegedly shot and killed McWilliams after he was suspected of breaking into the church after he escaped and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

Woolen wrecked his car on the Starrville Methodist Church property and fled into the woods. Law enforcement searched for several hours and didn’t find him.

The next day, a pastor was fatally shot by an intruder in the church Sunday morning.

After the incident, congregation members have been trying to cope make sense of what happened.

“I was devastated, totally devastated. I couldn’t even cry I was that upset and I think a lot of times that happens to people when you’re so upset that you can’t do anything,” said Patti Brady of the Starrville Methodist Church congregation.

Church member Tom Pritchard, who lives near the church, described the congregation as “a super good church. Everyone was just really good friends. We just enjoyed getting together and talking and praising the Lord and being together.”