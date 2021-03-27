GALLERY: Azalea Trail may not be at its best but beautiful flowers can be found

TYLER. Texas (KETK) – Because of the long and record breaking cold during February’s brutal winter storm, many azalea bushes this year did not produce abundant flowers.

However, the annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail continues through April 4 and Visit Tyler, the city’s tourism bureau, is encouraging visitors to continue with plans to visit the city.

“There are a few azaleas bushes blooming and many more that have buds on them,” said information on the Visit Tyler website. “We expect to see more azaleas blooming this week and next, although still not as full as in years past. Flowers that are blooming include tulips, red bud trees, Japanese Maples, dogwoods, and Bradford pears.”

Visit Tyler has shared the following images along this year’s Azalea Trail and at Goodman Museum.