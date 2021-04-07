Gallery Main Street accepting submission for spring art show

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Gallery Main Street in downtown Tyler is accepting submission from artists who want their work to be considered for the gallery’s next exhibit, “Spring Open.”

Artists are encouraged to create art that capture the beauty of nature reawakening from its dormant winter to a season of color and new life.

Artists should visit www.DowntownTylerArts.com to submit their work to be considered by a jury. The deadline to submit an entry is midnight April 18, said information from the city. Artists can submit digital entries of three works of art.

The exhibit will open May 8 and will run through until July 6 in the gallery on the square. A reception for the artists is set for May.

Gallery Main Street is a project of the City of Tyler Main Street Department in cooperation with Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition.