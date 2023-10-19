UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Gilmer has started its celebrations for this year’s East Texas Yamboree from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21 and it’s being led by Abigail Elaine Stewart, the association’s first female President.
Stewart, who is a Gilmer High School alumni and is also the former Queen of the LX Yamboree in 1997, said she looks forward to welcoming new and returning Yamboree guests.
Some of the activities and shows for the East Texas Yamboree and the days before include:
- Tater trot at Gilmer High School
- Quilt show
- Rabbit show
- Steer show
- Yamboree barbeque
- Street dance
- Barn dance
- Concerts (Opening acts and headline band)
- Livestock and Ag Mechanics show
- Photography activities
- Queen’s coronation
- Gospel stage with Gospel music from East Texas
- Carnival and Midway excitement on the County Square
- Parades on Friday and Saturday
The Yamboree will be held at various locations in Gilmer over the week and here is a list of location names and addresses:
- Yamboree Park, 1419 US Highway 271
- Courthouse Square, Downtown Gilmer, 110 Buffalo S
- Yamboree Event Center, 181 Bob Glaze Drive
- Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo Street
- Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 US Highway 271
- Redemption Worship Center, 1088 US Highway 271