Gilmer rallies for President Trump in parade to Longview

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Residents of Gilmer gathered around to rally for President Trump in a parade on Saturday.

Cars and motorcycles were decorated with balloons, ribbons and flags. The Trump train headed towards Longview decked out in Trump attire and honked their horns along Loop 281.

The organizers said it was a chance to show their support for the president for what they believed to be an unfair election.

“We rally today, we’re coming together as patriots, we’re uniting together for Donald Trump because we feel that have not had a free and fair election, so we’re going to rally until we feel like we’ve had that,” Jennifer Smith, the rally organizer said.

People at the event were also awarded with ribbons for best in show and for the most patriotic vehicle.