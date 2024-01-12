TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 2024 Girl Scout cookie season is here, and KETK made it easy for viewers to find locations to purchase their Thin Mints, Toast-Yay and Lemon-Ups.

You can find local troops all over East Texas by visiting the Girl Scout website and putting in your zip code.

A list of booth locations near you will appear for different dates and times.

This year’s theme for the Girl Scouts is “Unbox the Future,” which aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in.

Most of the troops in East Texas have started selling on Friday and will continue selling throughout the next few months.