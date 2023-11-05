TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Glass Recreation Center in Tyler has opened up registration for their youth basketball league.

According to the center, their league will focus on age-appropriate fundamentals and growing each child’s basketball skills during weekly practices and games.

The six-week long instructional league is for kindergarten through second grade boys and girls. Their games will be held on Saturdays starting January 27 and ending March 9.

Registration ends on January 5 and it costs $45 to register. Registration includes a team jersey and trophy.