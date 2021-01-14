Gofundme account set up for man who lost 4 loved ones in fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Gofundme account has been started to raise money for a man who lost four members of his family in a house fire on Monday.

The fund seeks to help Edwin Harris who escaped from a burning house on Monday and then tried to rescue Brittany Stewart, 24, and three children ages 5, 2 and 1, all who died in the fire.

Eddie Harris, who started the fund, said that Harris is his brother and that Stewart was his sister-in-law and the children were his nephews and a niece.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fund had raised about $5,000. Click here to donate.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said earlier.

The fire started in the center of the home, investigators have said.

