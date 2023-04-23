TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Gold Network of East Texas received the 2023 GIVE grant award at a special event in Tyler on Sunday. Heather Rucker started the Gold Network program, to help families who have children with cancer get access to much needed care.

Rucker was there to accept, the more than $12,000 check which is the highest amount, ever raised and awarded by GIVE.

“We are just so humbled and honored to be recipients of the give program grant award this year. We had the opportunity to share our mission with the young ladies of the organization,” Rucker said.

GIVE, or Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts, is a Women’s Fund of Smith County initiative which started in 2014.

Their goal is to foster leadership and philanthropic values with high school girls, while raising money as a team.