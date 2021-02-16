Good Samaritans help East Texas drivers lug vehicles out of snow

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bitter temperatures and piles of snow left East Texas drivers stranded Monday. Luckily, good samaritans were there to help.

The more ice and snow, the more East Texas drivers find themselves unable to move. Yosheo Martinez was filled up his tank at an Exxon Station in Tyler. In that short time, we both saw one, two, and three cars trapped in the white blanket. My own vehicle got stuck.

“As of right now all we can do is work as a team and work together, to save lives you know.” Yosheo Martinez, Lives in Longview

A team effort; an effort that pushed a 3,000 pound Kia Soul back onto the road.

“It’s not me just jumping to the rescue, I mean you just gotta be active and be willing to help out when someone needs it, so I mean it’s just like what we just did, I said it’s all about teamwork, if you’re gonna come out here and drive, you make yourself prone to these conditions if you come out, you’ve just gotta work as a team.” Yosheo Martinez, Lives in Longview

Along with hundreds of other East Texans, Kerrie Taylor’s car got stuck too. He’s diabetic and left his home because he ran out of sugar, something he needs to survive. “I really needed sprite, there are certain things that I take for my sugar, and there are certain things that need to come out,” said Taylor.

Although Taylor had to walk in the bitter cold, he suggested you do everything you can to fight the unwelcoming temperatures. “If you don’t have to come out here, please don’t come out here because one, it’s too cold, and two, the snow is really deep and is very very dangerous and the roads are very slippery,” he said.

Even in this mess, the comradery shown acted as proof that East Texans really do care for one another.