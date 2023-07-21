TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Goodwill of East Texas is offering an IT apprenticeship program to give the community an opportunity to learn skills on the job and be supervised by a professional.

According to Goodwill, GoodTech Academy is a part of Goodwill’s Mission Services that gives back to the community by teaching different computer skills and advanced IT training to those looking to get into the IT field or get a better understanding of technology in East Texas.

The registered apprenticeship program allows it’s students to learn a new job through paid training under the supervision of an IT professional, as well as through classroom instruction. The Information Technology Registered Apprenticeship is in collaboration with the Department of Labor for the IT field.

After enrollment, the apprentice will go through 4-6 months of unpaid training with GoodTech Academy to receive the CompTIA IT Fundamentals Certification and the CompTIA A+ Certification, which totals to about 364 hours of in class instruction.

Then, Goodwill will place the apprentice into a job where they will receive 2,000 hours of on-the-job learning, which is a 12-month process. Goodwill is also offering the opportunity for a paid training incentive for the classroom instruction portion for the apprenticeship.

The organization is receiving support from Texas Mutual, as well as the East Texas Council of Governments, in order to provide an opportunity for apprentices to earn while they are learning in the program. The pay is $8.50 per hour for a maximum of 364 hours.

In order to be eligible for the program, you have to be at least 18 years of age, have completed a high school diploma or GED equivalent, and be authorized to work in the United States. There also may be a $20 enrollment fee required when applying.

For all questions or to get started on enrollment, you may call the department cell phone at 903-787-0500 or (903) 593-8438. You may also reach them at goodtechacademy@goodwilletx.com.

You can also go online to the Goodwill of East Texas website here and navigate to GoodTech Academy, click “Student Enrollment” and submit an intake form.