NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was appointed on Thursday to the Texas Commission on the Arts.

The Office of Gov. Greg Abbott appointed four commissioners for the Texas Commission on the Arts, amongst those was Nancy Windham of Nacogdoches. The organization focuses on providing growth and opportunity to various forms of art and culture in Texas.

According to a release, Windham is currently the president and CEO of the Texas Forest County Partnership. She had also served previously as an interim executive director for the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation, president and CEO of Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, vice president of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation, among several other economic development positions.