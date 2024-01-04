TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that Tyler has been officially designated as a Music Friendly Community.

The Music Friendly Community program is put on by the state’s Texas Music Office, with the goal of fostering cultural and economic growth through commercial music.

“Participation in the TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development, and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.“ Texas Music Office

On Thursday Abbott announced Tyler’s official designation.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in 2022. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success,” Abbott said.

Tyler is one of many East Texas communities to earn this designation, including Lindale, Nacogdoches, Marshall, Linden and Lufkin, with several others working towards receiving certification.

There will be a ceremony to commemorate the certification on Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Liberty Hall cohosted by TMO, Visit Tyler and the City of Tyler. The event is reportedly free to attend.

“Music and the arts are a vital part of any thriving community, and Tyler is no exception,” said Carleen Dark-Bays, chair of the Visit Tyler Music Friendly Advisory Board. “Becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community and standing alongside so many other esteemed Texas cities is important for Tyler on many fronts. This pivotal milestone will unlock opportunity and foster invaluable connections for our local artists and musicians. It also makes a statement to artists everywhere that Tyler is deeply dedicated to nurturing the music industry’s evolution while also being a wonderful place to call home.”