Grace Early Education Center to add 80 additional spots for children up to 18 months

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Grace Early Education Center in Tyler has announced that they will be adding more spaces for children in the next few months.

The new center will be able to hold an additional 80 children.

“What an exciting time for our program to be flourishing. We are excited to be able to gain more students and have the opportunity to spread the word of God and His goodness to more children and their families. The goal of early childhood education is to activate the child’s own natural desire to learn.” Gail Moore, Executive Director

Construction is expected to be complete by Dec. 15, and they will begin accepting children on Dec. 27.

For nearly 30 years, Grace EEC in Tyler and Lindale has cared for 350 children daily and offers a Christ-centered education for children eight weeks to four years old in Tyler and Lindale.

“At Grace, we are committed to allocating the appropriate resources needed to minister and educate students as we partner with families. We are excited about the provision to expand our Lindale and Tyler EEC facilities over the last two years. As a result, Grace EEC has the opportunity to educate 500 children in both locations,” said Kirk Hudson, Executive Pastor of Operations, Grace Community Church.