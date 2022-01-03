Great Texas Balloon Race announces changes for 2022

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Great Texas Balloon Race is making some changes ahead of its 2022 event later this summer.

Due to the pandemic, a modified event last year provided three mornings of races over Longview along with mass ascensions on two nights inside the city limits.

Event organizers say the response from the community was “overwhelmingly positive.” Residents, pilots and sponsors agree that bringing it back to Longview was “clearly the best path.”

“We’re feeling really great about it,” said Michelle Ford with the Great Texas Balloon Race. “We had such great feedback last year from our sponsors, from our community and from our pilots that they just loved having everything in Longview.”

This year’s event will be held at the Longview Convention Complex from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19. Competitive flights will be held each morning while non-competition flights are planned for Friday and Saturday nights.

“For us to bring it here to the Longview convention complex and bring back the festival and the entertainment and the things the community loves were just really excited about that,” Ford said.

Launch and landing sites shift each day depending on weather and wind conditions.

More information will be released in the coming months.