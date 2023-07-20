LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Greater Longview United Way hosted a Pacesetter Campaign Lunch on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at LeTourneau University.

According to Longview United Way, The Pacesetter Campaign Lunch is an exciting event to kickstart their annual campaign for the United Way. Pacesetters are crucial in setting the pace of the campaign and inspiring others to contribute to our cause.

According to the Longview United Way website, the Pacesetters are a group of local businesses and organizations that conduct workplace campaigns before the annual United Way Campaign kick-off in September. Through their hard work, Pacesetter companies lead the way to a successful campaign in the community.

During the lunch, Greater Longview United Way unveiled the theme of the campaign and showcased an inspiring new campaign video. The event provides a unique opportunity to learn more about the campaign’s objectives, initiatives and how the organization is working to make lasting and impactful changes in the community.

The mission of Greater Longview United Way is to “improve the education, financial stability, and health of every person in the community. The organization is able to do this by raising funds that are granted to local partner agencies for programs that meet these needs.”