Greenberg Smoked Turkeys Inc. in Tyler prepares for 2020 Thanksgiving holiday

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The owners of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler are preparing for the holiday season. They also said their sales are going great despite the pandemic

However, COVID-19 is making this year’s preparations more difficult. Co-owner, Sam Greenberg, said the company also wants to ensure their employees are safe, so they’re asking everyone to wear masks and they have installed partitions.

Customers can still pick up turkeys this year, but most business will be conducted outside and social distancing measures will be in place.

Turkeys ordered online will ship out the second week of November.