Gregg County Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan hospitalized after heart attack

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Tim Bryan, a justice of the peace in Gregg County, had a heart attack on Thursday and is being treated in Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, say his friends and colleagues.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt confirmed the information adding that Bryan was in an intensive care unit.

“Our great Judge Tim Bryan needs our prayers immediately! All prayer warriors please go to work and pray for Judge Bryan’s healing,” Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson posted Thursday night.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s office posted the following: “Please keep Judge Tim Bryan in your prayers. Today he suffered a severe heart attack. He is stable but critical. If you’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting him you’d know what an amazing person he is.”

Bryan serves as judge in Precinct 2. Earler this month, he was presented a pin for 20 years of service in Gregg County.