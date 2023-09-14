GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Gregg County Fair began on Sept. 8, with music, contests and tons of family fun. This weekend the fair will come to a close for the year.

According to Gregg County State Fair officials, there is also family day at the fair where there is a deal to buy one admission and get another admission free at the gate.

The fair is being held at the Longview Fairgrounds located at 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview, Texas and the admission: