Griffin School, Toys for Tots distribute gifts to hundreds of families

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Those at Griffin Elementary School in Tyler were demonstrating the spirit of giving on Saturday.

Staff members and community volunteers handed out Toys for Tots bundles to more than 130 families containing gifts to more than 500 children ages 12 and younger.

Every year Griffin staff members and volunteers give their time to take gift wish lists from needy families, organize and pack the gifts and hand them out to the families.

“What is happening here today is only happening because of the staff and the teachers of this school who care immensely about the children and the families of this community,” said Larry Adkins, Toys for Tots representative.