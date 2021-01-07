Groveton Mayor of 10 years passes away from COVID-19

GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – The community of Groveton is mourning the loss of their mayor, Byron Richards, following his death from complications of COVID-19.

Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Bennett said Richards called him before his passing on Monday and thanked the city secretaries and the City Council for backing him.

“He said he believed that I would do a good job for the city,” Bennett told KETK in a phone interview.

Richards contracted the virus on New Year’s Eve.

A memorial service is set for Saturday, January 16, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at te Pennington Baptist Church.

Richards had served as the mayor of Groveton since 2010. Bennett will assume mayoral duties.

