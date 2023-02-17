LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – After years of pastoring at Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin, John Greene has decided to retire.

He is grateful to the Lufkin community. “I came here in November 1972, so that makes 50 years this last November,” said Greene.

Greene shared that ministry is where he was meant to be, “preaching the word of god, Sunday in and Sunday out has been a passion for me and something that I prepare a lot for,” said Greene.

He’s grateful to have seen the church grow in the past five decades. “Seeing God work in the lives of people has always been something that stirred my heart and gave me a lot of great joy, seeing our church expand ministries has been a real joy for me,” said Greene.

The church’s footprint has reached beyond East Texas. “We have our footprint in Niger, West Africa and then we are also in the northwest which is one of the most unchurched regions in America,” said Greene.

Pastor Greene hopes that the members of the church continue the foundation that has been built from blessings.

“I pray that being here half a century will mark this church, to be a church that sees more and more people start their race and finish their race all the way up until they finish their last breath,” said Greene.

Greene shared that he is very blessed and will continue to be part of the congregation while supporting the next person to lead from the pulpit, Pastor Todd Core. He said he’s grateful to the people of Lufkin for fifty years of faith and support.