TYLER, Texas (KETK) – World of Khaos is a haunted thrill park in Tyler that makes safety a priority by including security guards and hiring law enforcement officers as actors.

Charles Cox, owner of the haunted park said that protecting staff and visitors is their top priority.

From the moment visitors walk into the park, people are in good hands.

“We have cameras set up in each and every room so then we are able to respond quicker,” said Cox.

The thrill park employs former and current law enforcement officers as performers allowing for employees to handle a situation swiftly.

A less frightening experience for children is also offered with their 3D thrill park.

“It’s always a one-on-one experience that not everybody is going to experience the same exact thing every time. Even if you’re a returning customer, you get something a little bit different,” said Eli Edwards, an actor at World of Khaos.