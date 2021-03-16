Health and faith Leaders come together to give East Texans covid19 vaccine shots

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Christus Health and NET Health teamed at St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler to bring wellness and worship together. The church and health groups gave people an opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccination shots.

A goal of the event on Tuesday was to motivate people in the black and brown communities to get vaccinated. National health leaders say minorities are lagging behind whites in getting vaccinated.

Ralph Caraway, the pastor of St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway, said that after losing members of his congregation and his community to COVID-19, he’s been on a mission to inform and encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

“And when it (a COVID-19 death) really comes home when it’s far off, the affect is not the same,” Caraway said. “When it comes to your door the affect is totally different. Because it gives you a reality about the pandemic really ,really does exist.

Those who came to the church included people of races, backgrounds and ages, he said.

The church also will be the site of a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.