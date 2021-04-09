Hemphill residents hold candlelight vigil to honor life of shooting victim

HEMPHILL, Texas (KETK) — About 50 people gathered Thursday night to take part in a candlelight vigil honoring Livye Lewis, who was shot to death on Oct. 31, 2020.

from Facebook

Matthew Hoy Edgar, 24, who at the time was her ex-boyfriend, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with her death. Edgar recently was released on bond.

People gathered on the steps of the Sabine County Courthouse to honor Lewis’ memory.

Darci Bass, Lewis’ mother, said those who came out to pay respects to her daughter and their family are some of the “most amazing, compassionate” people. “They support us.”

Bass has started a petition to get Edgar’s bond revoked and have him placed back in jail. She said many people have signed the petition.

Early on Oct. 31, 2020, Sabine County deputies and state troopers responded to what was reported as a traffic accident east of Hemphill and found that Lewis, who was 19, had suffered a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma.

Edgar was later arrested and charged with her death.

According to the indictment, Edgar “intentionally, and knowingly” caused the death of Lewis by “discharging a rifle and striking her about the neck and upper body.”