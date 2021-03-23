Henderson County Junior Livestock Show opens on observance of National Agriculture Day

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Dozens of teens and youths are showing animals they have raised and projects they have worked on at the Henderson County Livestock Show this week.

The annual event at the Fair Park Complex on Texas Highway 31 continues through Saturday when it ends with the presentation of awards and the auction.

Sponsors said the show provides an opportunity to educate area residents on the agricultural industry.

Youth will be showing swine, rabbits, goats, chickens, cattle and other animals. There also will be a competition of shop projects.

NATIONAL AGRICULTURE DAY

The start of the junior livestock show also coincides with the observance of March 23 as National Agriculture Day. The theme of National Ag Day is “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.”

“On National Agriculture Day, we recognize the unique and irreplaceable value that farmers, ranchers, foresters, farmworkers, and other agricultural stewards have contributed to our Nation’s past and present,” President Joe Biden stated in a White House proclamation. “America’s agriculture sector safeguards our Nation’s lands through sustainable management; ensures the health and safety of animals, plants, and people; provides a safe and abundant food supply; and facilitates opportunities for prosperity and economic development in rural America.”

The National Ag Day encourages Americans to reflect on the service provided by farmers and ranchers.

“Please join with me to celebrate National Ag Day in the United States, and to recognize the value of our farmers, ranchers, and producers, and those who work in labor in our farm fields,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in his message highlighting the event. “These folks provide safe and abundant food for all of us, making us a food secure nation. They make sure our food is affordable, helping to build a strong and diverse economy. These folks allow us to export food all over the world, to help create jobs here at home while also making sure that people understand the importance of the American brand of excellence and food production.”