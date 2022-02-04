TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KVNE is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day.

The radio station is accepting valentine cards for East Texas children in the hospital and seniors who are in assisted living facilities.

Feel free to send your handmade cards, and they will be hand delivered staff and volunteers.

East Texans may write sweet messages of encouragement or include bible verses in their cards. Sign only your first name, your age and group (if applicable). Organizers are also asking people to please not send candy with their cards, because not everyone can enjoy it.

Valentines should be dropped off by Saturday, Feb. 6. East Texans can also visit the KVNE station to make cards and have a tasty dessert on Feb. 7.

Drop-off locations

89.5 KVNE Studio 7695 Old Jacksonville Hwy. Tyler

Chick-fil-A – Jacksonville 502 S Jackson St. Jacksonville

Chick-fil-A – Lindale 13816 US Hwy 69 N Tyler

Chick-fil-A – Longview 507 E Loop 281Longview

Chick-fil-A – Tyler 5716 S. Broadway Ave. Tyler

Mardel Christian & Education 305 B West Loop 281 Longview

Mardel Christian & Education 4700 S. Broadway Ave. Tyler

Whataburger – Athens 1417 E Tyler St Athens

Whataburger – Gilmer 892 US Hwy 271 N Gilmer

Whataburger – Mineola 2200 N Pacific St Mineola

Whataburger – Mt. Pleasant 2321 S Jefferson Ave Mt. Pleasant

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches 8982 S. Broadway Suite 112 Tyler

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches 5868 Old Jacksonville Hwy. Tyler